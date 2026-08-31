DENVER — Be on the lookout Tuesday, September 1. Art Drop Day is returning to Denver with a citywide scavenger hunt. Everyone is invited to participate.



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Art Drop Day returns to Denver with a citywide scavenger hunt

Creators will hide their artwork around town and post clues on social media using the hashtag #ArtDropDenver. Along with each piece of art will be a note with the artist’s details and more information about how to support them.

Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts and Venues will hide Blue Bears throughout the city as part of the celebration. The department will also drop some little pieces of art commissioned from Access Gallery — an organization that supports artists with disabilities and provides training for those artists.

Denver Arts & Venues

Participants do not need to be professional artists to join. Anyone can hide a painting, a piece of jewelry or even art supplies.

The citywide scavenger hunt takes place throughout the day on Tuesday, September 1.

The tradition originally started in Utah by artist Jake Parker. On the first Tuesday of each September, he created this way for artists to bond with complete strangers. With support from Denver Arts & Venues, the city has celebrated Art Drop Day since 2017. According to the department, more than 2,000 art pieces have been hidden around the city for discovery.

To find hidden artwork or get involved, visit the Facebook group "Art Drop Denver" or search the hashtag #ArtDropDenver on social media.