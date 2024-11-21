Army mom surprises son at Denver elementary school after 5-month deployment

DENVER — It's a homecoming worth celebrating, and just in time for Thanksgiving.

Major Alexis Carrington spent the last five months deployed in the Middle East as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. As a lead physician, she was tasked with protecting her fellow service members from disease.

The weight of Carrington's duty is not lost on her.

"When it comes to protecting our military service members, I mean, I think that's paramount. And yes, it does feel like it makes a difference," said Carrington.

Denver7, Colin Riley Major Alexis Carrington waits to surprise her son during a school assembly at Stedman Elementary.

But as a wife and mother, she longed for her duties at home. That's why she wanted a special homecoming for her son, Joshua.

Joshua knew his mom was coming home on Wednesday but he didn't know she planned to surprise him during an assembly at Stedman Elementary.

"I simply thought I would just walk into his classroom and say, 'Mom's home,'" said Carrington. "A lot of butterflies, kind of wondering how he will react."

Thanks to the community at Stedman Elementary, Carrington's surprise visit was organized and amplified. As students stood on stage, singing songs that honored the military, Carrington stepped out from behind the curtain.

It took a moment for Joshua to realize who he was seeing, but he soon erupted in excitement as he rushed to the stage and grabbed his mother.

"I don't think I have words, especially to be able to surprise him and to hear all the kids and the songs and the appreciation from the second community. It's amazing," said Carrington.

Denver7, Colin Riley Major Carrington greets curious students.

As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder. Carrington is just happy to be back with those she loves.

"It's great to be home. It's great to be home," she said.

Watch the heartfelt reunification in the video player below: