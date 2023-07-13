Argument escalates to deadly shooting in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood

DENVER — An argument escalated to a fatal shooting in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department said officers were called out to the 1700 block of West Mosier Place around 9:10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Authorities arrived and found a man, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later time.

Investigators learned that the incident began as an argument and escalated to a shooting. The two people involved knew each other, according to Denver police.

Officers identified Anthony Huff, 64, as the suspect. He was located and arrested near the scene, Denver PD said Wednesday.

Huff is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges.