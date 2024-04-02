Watch Now
American Red Cross opens first Colorado blood donation center in Denver's Speer neighborhood

The American Red Cross opened its first blood donation center in Colorado on Monday in Denver's Speer neighborhood.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 01, 2024
The American Red Cross has been a major blood distributor in the Denver metro area, supplying nearly 33,600 units of blood and blood products to 14 hospitals annually, according to the organization. Now, the American Red Cross will be able to collect donations from Denver donors.

"Historically, local blood banks in the Denver Metro area, they met the need for blood products," said Catie Ballenger with the American Red Cross. "As our population in Denver has grown and our partnerships have grown, we've seen the opportunity to bring blood collections to Denver by the Red Cross."

Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, according to the American Red Cross. Thanks to many volunteers, the American Red Cross provides roughly 40% of the nation's blood and blood components. However, only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly, according to the organization.

If you would like to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting the organization's website.

