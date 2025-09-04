All In Mile High initiative reduced large homeless encampments by 98%, third-party evaluation shows

Your browser does not support iframes, but you can visit <a href="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/kQknk/1/"></a>

"Anytime you can reduce something by 98%, you're doing a pretty dang good job," said Cole Chandler, the senior advisor on homelessness for the Denver Mayor's Office. "We've really developed a national model that cities across the country can look to when they're looking to address unsheltered homelessness."

The city reports unsheltered homelessness has decreased 45% since 2023. One solution is microcommunities.

Denver7

"They have a door that they can lock. They have air conditioner in the summer, heaters in the winter. They have a place where they can receive their mail," Chandler said. "Really, an opportunity to start rebuilding their lives."

These microcommunities can mean the world to people like Katherine Wright.

"I've been homeless and trying to get help on the streets for a long time now," she said of her life before moving into a microcommunity. "I have a safe place to go. It just gives me peace of mind."

According to The Urban Institute, there's more work to be done.

"This has been a large investment of resources from the community, and questions as to whether or not the shelter options that were selected, or as they were constructed, were the best use of those resources is a question that remains to be seen," Batko said.

The Urban Institute said it is working on an in-depth analysis of the program, which is expected by the end of the year. The nonprofit will continue to evaluate the program's effectiveness over the next two years.

"No one should have to call a tent their home," Chandler said. "We're going to keep working until everyone has a place to call home."