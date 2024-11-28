Airport officials advise travelers to use off-site shuttle parking

Airport officials announced that travelers driving to and then flying out of Denver International Airport on Thursday will need to use off-site parking lots. All of DIA’s lots and garages were full as of 8 a.m.

The airport gave notice of its full parking situation in a Thanksgiving morning post on the social media site X.

Airport officials confirmed that all on-site parking lots remained full as of 10:30 a.m. That includes the airport’s East and West parking garages, East and West economy lots and even the Pikes Peak and Longs Peak lots located further from the terminal.

Officials are advising travelers who are driving to the airport to use off-site shuttle lots not managed by the airport. Those include The Parking Spot at 19901 E. 56th Ave. in Aurora and Wally Park at 24200 E. 78th Ave. in Denver, A full list of those shuttle lots can be found at flydenver.com/parking-and-transportation/parking-lots/.

