Agave Shore in Five Points to temporarily close after failing to check IDs for several underage patrons

DENVER — Agave Shore, a restaurant located in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood will temporarily close for 30 days beginning on Monday, Feb. 12, after several setbacks dating back to last year, its owners announced this week.

“We just don't have enough businesses over here still sustaining. So that causes an issue with, you know, getting people to come in and patronize. As with any other business, we've had some staffing issues, problems with retention,” Agave Shore co-owner LaTasha Goins told Denver7 Tuesday. “We had a compliance check that we did fail, we take accountability for that.”

Goins confirmed the restaurant failed to check IDs for several underage patrons before serving them an alcoholic beverage.

“We do have to close for 30 days, which we feel like is a fair enough consequence. And so we'll take that time, and we'll do what we need to do to come back even better than before,” Goins said.

Over the past few years, several businesses on Welton Street have closed.

“When we first obtained the space, there were nine Black businesses here. And I think there's two (now),” Goins said. “It kind of puts some pressure on us, right? Because you need Black businesses in this space. So, it gives us that much more of a fight to, you know, to remain here.”

Goins said Agave Shore is grateful for their loyal customers.

“Just wanted to say thank you to the community, to our friends, to our family, for always supporting us. And you know, we need that continued support...we're gonna pause and we're coming back.,” Goins said. “Sunday, February, the 11th, is our last day, we're going to have to go out with a big bang, we're gonna have a really big Super Bowl party, hopefully the community comes out to support and hangs out with us.”

Goins said the restaurant plans to reopen on March 15.