A Little Help: Volunteer drivers help Colorado's older adults stay independent

DENVER — For many older adults, staying active and independent means having reliable transportation. However, as the population ages, that need is becoming increasingly difficult to meet.

According to AARP, 75% of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes and communities as they age. Yet, one in three adults between 50 and 80 reports feelings of social isolation, often tied to difficulty getting around.

That’s where the nonprofit A Little Help comes in. The Colorado-based organization connects older adults with volunteers who can drive them to appointments, events or even just out for a cup of coffee.

Eighty-year-old Charles "Richie" Miller has been volunteering as a driver for the past two years. For him, it’s personal.

Colin Riley, Denve7 Richie Miller (right) speaks with Ellie Moller (left) before taking her out for a cup of coffee. Miller has been volunteering rides for Moller for almost two years.

“What I do is what I would want done for my mother,” Miller said. “When I look back, I don't know that I ever did enough for her.”

Although his wife says he is too hard on himself, Miller said those feelings motivate him to give back now.

“I choke up a little bit when I think about, talk about that, but yeah, there's a group of folks that just need a little help,” he said.

One of those people is 93-year-old Ellie Moller. She describes herself as still active — just in need of a lift now and then.

Colin Riley, Denver7 At 93, Ellie Moller is still very active in her community but, needs to occasional ride around town to help her age in her own home.

“I'm used to working out two hours a day at my athletic club,” Moller said. “He’s taken me to meetings, to the dentist, to the doctor.”

For Moller, rides from volunteers mean more than just transportation. They help her keep up with the life she wants to live.

For Miller, it’s a chance to make a difference.

“It's very satisfying to be able to bridge that gap and make some of these things happen for people,” Miller said.

But the demand for help is growing quickly. For the first time in the organization's 20-year history, A Little Help has had to place applicants on a wait list.

“Demand has blown up, and it's not going to stop, right? We haven't hit the peak of demand,” said Hilary Simmons, the organization’s executive director.

Colorado has one of the fastest-growing populations of residents 65 and older. Simmons said that means finding more volunteers is critical.

“As demand grows, neighbors helping neighbors is the way we're going to help solve all this,” she said.

Miller hopes other volunteers will step in to help fill the need and become a solution.

“What’s your purpose? Well, it’s to help others,” he said. “Why? Because I can.”

If you'd like to apply to become a volunteer or a member of A Little Help, you can visit their website.