24 Denver Public Schools campuses kick off school year with A/C units for the first time ever

DENVER — Monday was the first day of the 2024-25 school year for Denver Public School students. It also marked the beginning of a week where Denver is expecting near record-setting heat, yet again.

At 24 DPS schools, outdoor temperatures won't impact students' learning anymore.

Denver7 Polaris Elementary School back-to-school

For the first time ever, 24 DPS campuses — including Polaris Elementary School — have running A/C units.

"This has actually been a two-year project," said Polaris Elementary Principal Adrienne Lopez. "Last summer, the crews were working, really, on the internal portion of the central air conditioning. Then this summer, the work really shifted to the outside parts, including the delivery of our chiller, which came in on a crane a few weeks ago."

Denver7 Polaris Elementary School AC unit

In years past, Lopez said hot temperatures forced the school to dismiss its roughly 350 students early.

"We had to make some accommodations. One of them, unfortunately, being closing for parts of, you know, shortening our day at times, and, you know, slowing down the learning because kids just really weren't able to focus," she said.

With the brand new A/C unit, Lopez no longer anticipates that being a problem.

The principal said not having A/C in the school wasn't only stressful for students, but also for teachers and parents.

"The difference between that and being in a climate-controlled building is it's, it's huge for us because it really means that we can begin instruction on day one, all day long, and our kids are set up for success so that they can sit and learn and engage in the rigorous learning that we have set up for them," Lopez said.

While 24 DPS schools now have A/C, there are still 29 that operate without it. Those schools include:



Asbury Elementary

Bradley International School

Cory Elementary

Ellis Elementary

Hamilton Middle School

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

Lincoln Elementary

Slavens K-8 School

University Park Elementary

Doull Elementary

Godsman Elementary

Goldrick Elementary

Gust Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Traylor Fundamental Academy

Brown International Academy

Bryant-Webster Dual Language ECE-8

Edison Elementary

Skinner Middle School

McMeen Elementary

Montclair School of Academics & Enrichment

Park Hill School

Steck Elementary

Denver Language School - Primary

Robert F Smith STEAM Academy

University Prep - Arapahoe St.

Denver Language School

University Prep - Steele St.

Teller Elementary

Those schools are seeking a bond to install A/C units, which will need to be approved by Denver voters.

In the meantime, Lopez said she's grateful her students will no longer need to worry about indoor temperatures during hot weeks like this.



"Every moment we have with students matters, and being able to capitalize on every single day when they come through our doors and to be able to provide them with a comforting environment is critical," Lopez said.