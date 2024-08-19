24 Denver Public Schools campuses kick off school year with A/C units for the first time ever

DENVER — Monday was the first day of the 2024-25 school year for Denver Public School students. It also marked the beginning of a week where Denver is expecting near record-setting heat, yet again.
At 24 DPS schools, outdoor temperatures won't impact students' learning anymore.
For the first time ever, 24 DPS campuses — including Polaris Elementary School — have running A/C units.
"This has actually been a two-year project," said Polaris Elementary Principal Adrienne Lopez. "Last summer, the crews were working, really, on the internal portion of the central air conditioning. Then this summer, the work really shifted to the outside parts, including the delivery of our chiller, which came in on a crane a few weeks ago."
In years past, Lopez said hot temperatures forced the school to dismiss its roughly 350 students early.
"We had to make some accommodations. One of them, unfortunately, being closing for parts of, you know, shortening our day at times, and, you know, slowing down the learning because kids just really weren't able to focus," she said.
With the brand new A/C unit, Lopez no longer anticipates that being a problem.
The principal said not having A/C in the school wasn't only stressful for students, but also for teachers and parents.
"The difference between that and being in a climate-controlled building is it's, it's huge for us because it really means that we can begin instruction on day one, all day long, and our kids are set up for success so that they can sit and learn and engage in the rigorous learning that we have set up for them," Lopez said.
While 24 DPS schools now have A/C, there are still 29 that operate without it. Those schools include:
- Asbury Elementary
- Bradley International School
- Cory Elementary
- Ellis Elementary
- Hamilton Middle School
- Stephen Knight Center for Early Education
- Lincoln Elementary
- Slavens K-8 School
- University Park Elementary
- Doull Elementary
- Godsman Elementary
- Goldrick Elementary
- Gust Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
- Traylor Fundamental Academy
- Brown International Academy
- Bryant-Webster Dual Language ECE-8
- Edison Elementary
- Skinner Middle School
- McMeen Elementary
- Montclair School of Academics & Enrichment
- Park Hill School
- Steck Elementary
- Denver Language School - Primary
- Robert F Smith STEAM Academy
- University Prep - Arapahoe St.
- Denver Language School
- University Prep - Steele St.
- Teller Elementary
Those schools are seeking a bond to install A/C units, which will need to be approved by Denver voters.
In the meantime, Lopez said she's grateful her students will no longer need to worry about indoor temperatures during hot weeks like this.
"Every moment we have with students matters, and being able to capitalize on every single day when they come through our doors and to be able to provide them with a comforting environment is critical," Lopez said.
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.