2025 National Western Stock Show parade stampedes through downtown Denver without signature longhorns

Stock show officials said the longhorns were en route from Searle’s Ranch near Monument when ranchers decided the roads were too icy to proceed.
The 2025 National Western Stock Show parade stampeded through downtown Denver, but an iconic symbol was obviously missing — the longhorns.
DENVER — The streets of downtown Denver came alive with the sights and sounds of the 119th National Western Stock Show Parade on Thursday.

Despite the chilly temperatures, thousands of spectators lined the streets to witness a colorful display of horses, wagons, and the vibrant spirit of the West.

guys on horses.png

"It's just kind of a parade to show people the historical part of being a cowboy and being a rancher," said Joe Buzzitta of Carriages of Colorado. “It really showcases the hard work of the men and women involved in agriculture, whether it's cattle ranching or farming."

The parade has become a cherished event in the community, bringing together people from all walks of life to experience a slice of Western culture. Spectators cheered as cowboys and cowgirls proudly rode alongside beautifully adorned horse-drawn wagons.

“It's a good experience for city people and the kids," said JC McDonald of Boken Spoke Wagon. "The parade routes are usually 10 deep. It's just something different. Not many cities will let a cattle drive go down their main streets."

dress and horse.png

Usually at the front of the procession is a group of longhorn steers. However, the longhorns were missing from this year's parade due to icy road conditions.

According to stock show officials, the longhorns were en route from Searle’s Ranch near Monument when ranchers decided the roads were too dangerous to proceed.

Despite the absence of the longhorns, attendees appreciated the festive atmosphere.

"You still have all the horses, you have all the people," McDonald said. "Everybody comes out and makes it a parade, and that's just a really great experience for everybody."

The National Western Stock Show officially begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 26. There will be a variety of events, including rodeos, horse shows, and competitions.

