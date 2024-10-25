2024 Squish the Squash: Denver Zoo elephants pulverize, eat 350-pound pumpkin

DENVER — Asian elephants Bodhi and Duncan got into the fall spirit at the Denver Zoo on Thursday by pulverizing and eating a 350-pound pumpkin.
The pumpkin was donated by Brian Deevy, described by the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) as a longtime supporter and "pumpkin-growing enthusiast."
DZCA officials said the "Squish the Squash" event is entertainment for both visitors and elephants, providing the animals stimulation and a delicious treat.
Watch the squish in the video player below:
WATCH: Denver Zoo elephants pulverize 350-pound pumpkin
