2024 Squish the Squash: Denver Zoo elephants pulverize, eat 350-pound pumpkin

DENVER — Asian elephants Bodhi and Duncan got into the fall spirit at the Denver Zoo on Thursday by pulverizing and eating a 350-pound pumpkin.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The pumpkin was donated by Brian Deevy, described by the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) as a longtime supporter and "pumpkin-growing enthusiast."

DZCA officials said the "Squish the Squash" event is entertainment for both visitors and elephants, providing the animals stimulation and a delicious treat.

