1 person injured in crash involving scooter, vehicle outside Ball Arena after Nuggets' Game 7 loss

Posted at 9:48 PM, May 19, 2024
DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a scooter and a vehicle outside Ball Arena Sunday following the Denver Nuggets' Game 7 loss Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened at 8:52 p.m. in the area of 9th Street and Auraria Parkway.

According to Denver PD, one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Westbound 9th Street is closed at Auraria. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time and use alternate routes.

