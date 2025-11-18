DEA, EPA conduct ‘law enforcement event’ at Adams County warehouse

DENVER — Several federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), conducted what officials called a “law enforcement event” at a warehouse in Adams County Tuesday.

Officials were tight-lipped when it came to more details about the operation, but James Stroop, a DEA special agent in charge of the operation, told Denver7 at a news conference they had a court-issued warrant to investigate a facility in the area.

Denver7 checked the facility’s address at East 76th Avenue and York Street, which links to Hau Processing, an industrial hemp processing facility.

Stroop said the EPA was there to “assess and address any potential hazardous threats,” but added there were no known threats to the community at this time.

Cora Mandy, a deputy associate administrator for public affairs for the EPA, would only say the EPA was there with other federal partners.

“I got surprised and scared at the same time to see so many agents,” said Alicia Malfabon, who lives in the neighborhood where the operation occurred and who described the neighborhood as “really quiet.”

Tuesday's DEA/EPA "law enforcement event" comes just a day after DEA officials unraveled the single biggest fentanyl bust in Colorado and one of the largest in the country.

Denver7 is continuing to seek answers about this federal operation. Check back for updates to this story.