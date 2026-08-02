Suspected DUI wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A suspected DUI crash involving a wrong-way driver in Commerce City sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 5500 block of Colorado Boulevard.

Commerce City police said the head-on crash injured both drivers, who were transported to the hospital with likely serious bodily injuries.

Investigators have not said why they suspect impairment, and it's not clear if charges were filed.

Police shut down Colorado Boulevard in the area with no estimated reopening time.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, vehicle head-on collisions are the most harmful event in approximately 14 percent of all U.S. traffic fatalities each year.

