Shooting investigation shuts down eastbound I-76 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A shooting investigation has shut down eastbound Interstate 76 in Commerce City.

The interstate is closed at East 104th, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Details about the shooting, including if there were any injuries, were not immediately available. Commerce City police said all involved individuals have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

It is unclear how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated.