Pedestrian killed on Highway 2 in Commerce City, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 2 in Commerce City Wednesday evening, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
In a social media post, police said the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were shut down at the 6400 block.
Highway 2 NB/SB closed at 6400 block for fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash. The victim may have been on a bike. The driver stayed at the scene. We are in the very early stages of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/0JVccQp8nX— Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) January 4, 2024
The person may have been on a bike when they were struck, according to Commerce City police. The driver stayed at the scene.
Police said the investigation is in the "very early stages."
This is a developing story.
