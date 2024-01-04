Pedestrian killed on Highway 2 in Commerce City, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 2 in Commerce City Wednesday evening, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

In a social media post, police said the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were shut down at the 6400 block.

Highway 2 NB/SB closed at 6400 block for fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash. The victim may have been on a bike. The driver stayed at the scene. We are in the very early stages of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/0JVccQp8nX — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) January 4, 2024

The person may have been on a bike when they were struck, according to Commerce City police. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is in the "very early stages."

This is a developing story.