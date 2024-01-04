Watch Now
NewsFront RangeCommerce City

Actions

Pedestrian killed on Highway 2 in Commerce City, police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Commerce City Highway 2 deadly crash 1-3-24
Posted at 11:06 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 01:06:05-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 2 in Commerce City Wednesday evening, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

In a social media post, police said the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were shut down at the 6400 block.

The person may have been on a bike when they were struck, according to Commerce City police. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is in the "very early stages."

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives