One person killed in crash on Sandcreek Drive South in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash in the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive South in Commerce City Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound collided with two separate westbound vehicles, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Commerce City police did not say which vehicles the victims were in.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating what led up to the crash and contributing factors.

Police said Sandcreek Drive South between East 49th Ave. and East 56th Ave. is expected to be closed in both directions for an "unknown" amount of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is the eighth deadly traffic crash investigation in Commerce City this year, according to Commerce City PD. In those eight crashes, 11 people have died.