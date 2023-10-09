Man who escaped from Jefferson County jail arrested 9 days later in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man who escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility was arrested nine days later in Commerce City.

Jeremy Buchanan, 42, was first arrested on June 2 on several charges, including first-degree motor vehicle theft, violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance. He escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility on September 30.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Buchanan was working in the facility kitchen when he exited the kitchen, entered a supply room and left the building through a delivery door. The sheriff's office said he escaped over a fence where deliveries are received.

Buchanan was located in a 5th-wheel trailer on the side of the road on East 53rd Place in Commerce City Monday. He was taken into custody by the JCSO Fugutive Unit, with help from the Commerce City/Brighton SWAT Team, Commerce City Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Safe Streets Task Force and Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit.

During his June arrest, Buchanan was bit by a JCSO K9. JCSO said the presence of the Adams County Sheriff's Office K9 "was a factor in why the escapee agreed to peacefully surrender."

Buchanan now faces charges of felony escape, misdemeanor escape and a Department of Corrections felony warrant for parole violation, according to JCSO. He will return to the Jefferson County Detention Facility.