Man tried to shoot someone during attempted auto theft, Commerce City police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is searching for a man who tried to shoot someone during an attempted auto theft Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the 6300 block of Dexter Street around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a "felony menacing" in progress.

Commerce City Police Department

According to police, a man was trying to steal a vehicle when the owner confronted him. The man pointed a handgun at the owner and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned, Commerce City PD said.

The man took off in a 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra that is believed to be stolen. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Commerce City Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-289-3626.