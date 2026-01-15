Man accused of kidnapping his son in Commerce City and eluding police is arrested

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man accused of domestic violence and kidnapping his son from a Commerce City home has been arrested on several charges.

On Jan. 12, officers with the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a call about a disturbance along the 10700 block of Wheeling Drive.

Officers learned that Oswaldo Ruiz, 27, had been sending alarming texts for several days, threatening to hurt his ex-partner and other people in the household, CCPD said.

The situation escalated when Ruiz allegedly kicked in the front door of the home and attacked a family member with a knife, police said. That person's injuries were not life-threatening. Ruiz then broke through another door to a bedroom and kidnapped his 9-year-old son, police said.

He grabbed car keys on his way out so the family could not follow him, CCPD said.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office found Ruiz at his home. They tried to contact him, but he fled in a car with his child, police said.

The deputies pursued him into Denver, where he was taken into custody. The boy was not hurt and was reunited with his mother.

Ruiz was arrested on eight charges, including first-degree burglary, aggravated second-degree assault with a weapon, child abuse knowingly or recklessly, first-degree kidnapping (force), eluding a police officer, domestic violence, theft and criminal mischief.

No other details were available.