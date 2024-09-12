Magellan withdraws application to expand gasoline storage facility in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Magellan has withdrawn its application to expand its gasoline storage facility in Commerce City, the company announced Thursday.

The Dupont Terminal facility sits across from Dupont Elementary School and currently has 20 storage tanks on site. Magellan submitted an air permit application to bring five more tanks to the site.

Denver7 has chronicled the neighborhood's fight against the expansion. Residents worried about the impact on air quality, especially since the neighborhood is also less than five miles from Suncor's refinery.

Commerce City neighborhood fighting gasoline storage facility's expansion plans

In its announcement, Magellan said it withdrew its application "based on the customer's decision to back out of the commercial contract." The five additional tanks would have held reformulated gasoline, a special blend required on the Front Range at certain times of the year.

The company said it will continue to utilize the site and "looks forward to working with stakeholders."