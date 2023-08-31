Watch Now
Four-vehicle crash shuts down Tower Road, Commerce City police say

Posted at 11:21 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 01:59:40-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Tower Road is shut down due to a crash involving four vehicles, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The roadway is closed between 96th and 100th avenues.

Police said a vehicle that was traveling northbound rear-ended another vehicle. The crash sent the two vehicles over the center median and into southbound traffic, where two additional vehicles — including a FedEx truck — were struck.

Three drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Commerce City police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

