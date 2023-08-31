Four-vehicle crash shuts down Tower Road, Commerce City police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Tower Road is shut down due to a crash involving four vehicles, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The roadway is closed between 96th and 100th avenues.

Crash alert: Tower closed between 96th and 100th for 4-car collision. Three of four drivers transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/Oa21lWhIcX — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) August 31, 2023

Police said a vehicle that was traveling northbound rear-ended another vehicle. The crash sent the two vehicles over the center median and into southbound traffic, where two additional vehicles — including a FedEx truck — were struck.

Three drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Commerce City police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.