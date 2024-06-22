Domestic violence suspect shot, killed by Commerce City police after five-hour standoff

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man accused of domestic violence was fatally shot by Commerce City police after he allegedly took a maintenance worker hostage and barricaded himself inside a home for nearly five hours Friday.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, around 2 p.m., the 29-year-old man severely attacked a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home in the 6700 block of East 72nd Avenue. The man took a maintenance worker hostage inside the residence, according to the department.

Police said the man was armed with a knife and at least one handgun and refused to comply with officer commands.

Shortly after the standoff began, the maintenance worker was able to escape. The man continued to refuse orders and repeatedly threatened to shoot officers, according to Commerce City PD.

The man was eventually shot by police. Officers rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will investigate the police shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.