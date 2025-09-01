Commerce City teen arrested on assault charges for ‘violent attack’ on student, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City teen has been arrested after he “viciously and randomly” attacked another student near Adams City High School last week, according to police.

The suspect, who was only identified as a 15-year-old student at Lester Arnold High School, was arrested Friday and is facing a second-degree assault for allegedly strangling another student from Adams City High School on Thursday outside of school, a police spokesperson said in a news release.

The official said the suspect followed the victim about a block away from the school where the assault occurred.

“The victim courageously fought off the attacker but sustained serious injuries in the process; the suspect fled the scene on foot,” the spokesperson said, adding they were able to arrest the teen thanks to surveillance footage provided by the Adams County School District 14 in collaboration with staff who were able to immediately recognize the teen.

“Everyone should feel safe around their school — it’s that simple,” the spokesperson said.