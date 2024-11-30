Commerce City police searching for person who threw dog out of moving vehicle

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is searching for the person who threw a dog out of the passenger side of a moving vehicle.

The incident happened on Nov. 23 around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 64th Avenue and Monaco Street.

Commerce City police said a Good Samaritan saw the incident and tried to help the dog before officers arrived.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, who determined that his spine was broken. The dog was in "tremendous pain and unable to move" and had to be euthanized, according to Commerce City PD.

In an update on social media, the police department said it was contacted by someone who claimed to be ""Rambo's" owner." The person claimed Rambo was left in the backyard and was gone when they returned.

The person(s) responsible for fatally injuring the dog face felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, according to Commerce City PD. Anyone with information about the dog or responsible person is asked to call the department at 303-287-2844.