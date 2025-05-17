Watch Now
Commerce City police searching for missing 10-year-old who did not make it home after school Friday afternoon

Ajonte Webster, 10, was last seen riding his bike westbound around the Monaco Park area at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old who did not make it home after school Friday afternoon.

Ajonte Webster, 10, left Central Elementary at 3:30 p.m. and did not arrive home as scheduled, according to police. He was last seen riding his bike westbound around the Monaco Park area at 7:15 p.m.

Commerce City PD did not provide further details about Ajonte, including what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

