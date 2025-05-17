Commerce City police searching for missing 10-year-old who did not make it home after school Friday afternoon

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old who did not make it home after school Friday afternoon.

Ajonte Webster, 10, left Central Elementary at 3:30 p.m. and did not arrive home as scheduled, according to police. He was last seen riding his bike westbound around the Monaco Park area at 7:15 p.m.

PLEASE SHARE: We need your help finding missing 10-year-old Ajonte Webster. He left Central Elementary at 3:30pm and did not arrive at home as scheduled. He was last spotted riding his bike WB around the Monaco Park area at 7:15pm. If you’ve seen Ajonte call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/COwT5gvH71 — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) May 17, 2025

Commerce City PD did not provide further details about Ajonte, including what he was last seen wearing.

Commerce City Police Department

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.