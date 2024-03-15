Commerce City police officers shoot man who allegedly threatened to kill his family

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City police officers shot a man Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened to kill his family.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 7000 block of Garden Lane just after 8 p.m. after a man called 911 and allegedly said he was armed with a knife and planned to kill his family.

Commerce City PD said officers tried to de-escalate the man but "he was uncooperative." The department said the man refused to comply with officers' commands to drop the knife, and officers fired their weapons.

The suspect — only identified as a 22-year-old man — was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the police shooting. Per department policy, the involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave.