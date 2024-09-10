CBI searching for missing teen with cognitive impairment last seen in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing teen with cognitive impairment who was last seen in Commerce City.

Liam Sweezey, 16, was last seen walking in the 14000 block of East 104th Avenue in Commerce City around 6 p.m. Monday.

Liam is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a white hat. He also had a black handbag.

CBI said Liam has cognitive impairment and requires medication. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.