Watch Now
NewsFront RangeCommerce City

Actions

Adams City High School moves Feb. 14 classes to asynchronous learning due to non-sanctioned 'sick out'

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Adams County School District 14
Posted at 7:01 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 21:01:15-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School has transitioned its Wednesday classes to asynchronous learning due to a non-sanctioned "sick out" by a group of teachers, according to a joint statement from the school district and teachers union.

"The district and the certified and classified unions’ leadership strongly disagree with this action as it directly impacts our students' learning and safety, resulting in a disruption of the normal functioning of our school," the Adams County School District 14 and the Adams 14 Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) said in their statement.

The non-sanctioned sick out was organized by a "small" number of teachers who are calling for higher wages, according to the statement. The district and union said while they support higher wages, they "[do] not support the platform these teachers chose as a vehicle for communicating their concerns."

"Both the district and the union are engaged in ongoing discussions to resolve this matter and prevent similar incidents in the future. We urge all stakeholders to prioritize the well-being and educational needs of our students as we work towards a resolution," the statement reads.

All other Adams 14 schools will operate as scheduled.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7 weather

Denver7 | Weather