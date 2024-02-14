Adams City High School moves Feb. 14 classes to asynchronous learning due to non-sanctioned 'sick out'

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School has transitioned its Wednesday classes to asynchronous learning due to a non-sanctioned "sick out" by a group of teachers, according to a joint statement from the school district and teachers union.

"The district and the certified and classified unions’ leadership strongly disagree with this action as it directly impacts our students' learning and safety, resulting in a disruption of the normal functioning of our school," the Adams County School District 14 and the Adams 14 Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) said in their statement.

The non-sanctioned sick out was organized by a "small" number of teachers who are calling for higher wages, according to the statement. The district and union said while they support higher wages, they "[do] not support the platform these teachers chose as a vehicle for communicating their concerns."

"Both the district and the union are engaged in ongoing discussions to resolve this matter and prevent similar incidents in the future. We urge all stakeholders to prioritize the well-being and educational needs of our students as we work towards a resolution," the statement reads.

All other Adams 14 schools will operate as scheduled.