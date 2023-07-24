18-year-old accused of robbing Commerce City bank

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly robbing a Commerce City bank Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Bank of the West, located at 7326 Magnolia Street, around 9:39 a.m.

A man in a yellow reflective vest with his face covered threatened bank staff with a report of a bomb, according to the Commerce City Police Department. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty.

Officers spotted the Jeep Liberty in the 5100 block of East 56th Avenue, and the driver matched the suspect's description, according Commerce City police. Authorities conducted a traffic stop and took the suspect, identified as Gerardo Soto-Prado, 18, into custody without incident.

The police department said Soto-Prado was identified in another Commerce City robbery that occurred on July 10. He is being held in the Adams County Detention facility for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-289-3626.