Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting driver he flagged down

Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 13, 2023
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a driver he flagged down, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced.

Around 2:30 a.m. on January 7, the victim was driving on South Alton Street between East Mississippi and East Florida avenues when she was flagged down by a man she did not know.

According to the sheriff's office, the man gained access to the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

The suspect was identified as Hilton Acker, 32, after a months-long investigation, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody on June 9.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about this case to contact investigators at 720-874-3668 or email jgagnepain@arapahoegov.com.

