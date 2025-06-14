Man, 32, arrested in Centennial for alleged sexual exploitation of 12-year-old girl

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) believes there may be additional victims connected to a man who was arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old girl.
Holland Langhorn-Padilla, 32, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to sexually exploit and lure the girl.
According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old obtained Langhorn-Padilla's phone number from two of her friends. He was reportedly messaging the two friends on Snapchat.
Langhorn-Padilla allegedly asked the 12-year-old girl to meet up with him for vapes and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors.
According to ACSO, Langhorn-Padilla used the Snapchat usernames "noise666" and "n666iser," as well as the phone number 720-666-1646.
In its release, the sheriff's office called Langhorn-Padilla a convicted sex offender but did not provide further details.
During a 6-month investigation, ACSO discovered that Langhorn-Padilla was allegedly sexually exploiting children and possessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Authorities arrested Langhorn-Padilla around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of South Troy Circle in Centennial. He allegedly assaulted an investigator during his arrest.
Langhorn-Padilla was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, possession of sexually exploitative material, and habitual sex offender against children. He is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
ACSO believes there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case or potential victims is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 720-874-8477.
Langhorn-Padilla is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has ear gauges in both ears and "distinct tattoos," according to the sheriff's office.
He was driving a black 2020 Chevy Impala with license plate EEJO88 when he allegedly tried to meet the 12-year-old girl. Langhorn-Padilla is also known to drive a gray 2014 Hyundai Sonata with a temporary registration plate number 7360443.
