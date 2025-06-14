Man, 32, arrested in Centennial for alleged sexual exploitation of 12-year-old girl

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) believes there may be additional victims connected to a man who was arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old girl.

Holland Langhorn-Padilla, 32, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to sexually exploit and lure the girl.

According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old obtained Langhorn-Padilla's phone number from two of her friends. He was reportedly messaging the two friends on Snapchat.

Langhorn-Padilla allegedly asked the 12-year-old girl to meet up with him for vapes and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors.

According to ACSO, Langhorn-Padilla used the Snapchat usernames "noise666" and "n666iser," as well as the phone number 720-666-1646.

In its release, the sheriff's office called Langhorn-Padilla a convicted sex offender but did not provide further details.

During a 6-month investigation, ACSO discovered that Langhorn-Padilla was allegedly sexually exploiting children and possessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Authorities arrested Langhorn-Padilla around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of South Troy Circle in Centennial. He allegedly assaulted an investigator during his arrest.

Langhorn-Padilla was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, possession of sexually exploitative material, and habitual sex offender against children. He is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

ACSO believes there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case or potential victims is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 720-874-8477.

Langhorn-Padilla is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has ear gauges in both ears and "distinct tattoos," according to the sheriff's office.

He was driving a black 2020 Chevy Impala with license plate EEJO88 when he allegedly tried to meet the 12-year-old girl. Langhorn-Padilla is also known to drive a gray 2014 Hyundai Sonata with a temporary registration plate number 7360443.