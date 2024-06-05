Watch Now
Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire that's burned two homes in Centennial neighborhood

Centennial house fire - 6800 block of South Franklin Street
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 05, 2024

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that's burned two homes in a Centennial neighborhood.

The fire began in the 6800 block of South Franklin Street, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Due to the size of the fire, the department upgraded the response to a 2-alarm fire.

Everyone safely evacuated the homes. One person was evaluated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment, according to SMFR.

In an update at 4:40 p.m., SMFR said the fire is under control and crews are working on hotspots. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

