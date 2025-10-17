Comcast closing its West Division, cutting 302 jobs in Centennial

Comcast Corp., owner of the nation’s largest cable TV and broadband provider Xfinity, informed the state on Wednesday that it will eliminate 302 positions at its West Division office in Centennial at the end of the year.

The company, one of the largest private sector employers in the state, said it would close its West Division headquarters at 9401 E. Panorama Circle in Centennial as part of a larger streamlining that will remove all three divisional headquarters.

“The West Division operating division will cease to exist beginning in 2026, after which the facility will be closed. These organizational changes will result in the permanent layoff of approximately 302 employees,” Elizabeth Peetz, Comcast’s vice president of state government affairs, wrote in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter submitted to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Positions cut include 72 financial analysts, 25 vice presidents, 24 finance managers and several communications and government relations positions. The company plans to maintain its regional and operational presence, which represents the lion’s share of its workforce, and said that customers shouldn’t notice any difference.

Peetz said Comcast will work to relocate affected employees to other positions within the company. Those who can’t be placed elsewhere and who remain through the closure date will be entitled to severance benefits.

