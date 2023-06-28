CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects from a viral shoplifting video.

The theft happened around 6:40 p.m. on June 18 at the King Soopers located at 5050 East Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

The three men stole roughly $400 to $500-worth of laundry detergent and Downy Unstopables laundry scent boosters.

In the video, two men are seen rushing towards a black vehicle with a shopping cart and shopping basket full of product. They hastily put the bottles into the car's backseat and trunk.

"Really, bro? You've got to resort to this? The economy's not that bad," said the person who recorded the theft.

FULL VIDEO: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects from viral shoplifting video

A third man is seen standing by the car and helps with the trunk before hopping into the driver's seat. After most of the product is in the car, he starts to slowly drive away as one of his companions struggles to get into the passenger seat.

The video shows foil covering the license plate. The videographer rips it off before the car drives away to reveal Colorado license plate BGIL21.

Investigators located the registered owner of the vehicle, who said he had loaned the car to a friend. That friend was identified as Jorge Pantoja, 32.

Investigators say Pantoja was the man in the green shirt who drive the getaway car. He is in custody at the Adams County Detention Facility on unrelated felony charges, according to the sheriff's office. He was also charged with theft/ shoplifting for this incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Pantoja said he picked up the two other men at the RTD Light Rail station at Interstate 25 and Belleview and "offered them an opportunity to make some money."

The man with the dark brown hair, mustache and glasses goes by Robert, while the man seen wearing a blue shirt with a "Superman" logo and baseball cap goes by Bugsy, according to the sheriff's office.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The video has garnered millions of views, and has even been shared on social media by Snoop Dogg, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call the Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477 or email evancleave@arapahoegov.com. Investigators also want to talk to the person who filmed the theft.