Arapahoe County deputy on his way to work struck by alleged drunk driver

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An Arapahoe County deputy who was heading into work at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility was struck by an alleged drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. at East Smoky Hill Road and South Liverpool Street in Centennial.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said a tan Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on Smoky Hill when it struck the deputy's truck, which was traveling southbound on Liverpool. The crash caused the truck to roll over. The deputy was able to crawl out despite being injured, ACSO said.

The deputy did not suffer serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Honda, who was only identified as a 27-year-old man, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving causing injury, driving without a valid driver's license and no proof of insurance. He was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond.