Abducted 4-year-old girl found safe in Centennial storage unit, sheriff's office says

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An abducted 4-year-old girl was found safe in a Centennial storage unit, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was abducted from a Centennial childcare facility, located in the area of E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Picadilly St., around 3 p.m. The sheriff's office said the girl was "forcefully taken" by her father, 39-year-old Justin Cole of Centennial.

There is a court order barring Justin from having contact with his daughter, according to the sheriff's office.

In an update, the sheriff's office said the girl and her father were found inside a storage unit at a self-storage facility in Centennial. Justin was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

