1 killed, 3 injured in Centennial crash Monday, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A person was killed and three others were injured following a crash in Centennial Monday afternoon, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was first reported by the agency just after noon Monday at the intersection of E. Smokey Hill Rd. and South Liverpool St.

Closures around the area were in effect, affecting southbound S. Piccadilly St. at E. Smokey Hill Rd., but those closures have since been lifted.

All lanes were back open shortly after 3 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The conditions of the three people injured in the crash are unknown at this time.

