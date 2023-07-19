Man dies after falling from top of Rock Park in Castle Rock, city officials say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A man died Tuesday after reportedly falling from the top of Rock Park in Castle Rock, according to city officials and the city's fire chief.

Town of Castle Rock officials said in a Facebook post late Tuesday night rescue crews were called at about 8 p.m. to the park located at 1470 Front Street on reports of someone had who had reportedly fallen while climbing in the area.

“The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” officials said.

Laura Serota, a woman claiming to be a witness, said she saw rescue vehicle lights at the top of the rock while driving home on I-25.

Another witness, Brooke Fojtik, said she heard ambulances and fire trucks going by her neighborhood around 8 p.m.

The Castle Rock fire chief told Denver7 Tuesday witnesses reported the man was free climbing when he fell.

Aerial view: The Castle Rock at Rock Park

Castle Rock does not “maintain and has not improved, the rock scramble that is the ascent and descent to and from the top of Castle Rock,” according to the city’s website.

City officials note that, “Climbing to the top is not generally illegal, but it is not recommended,” adding that the Rock “has sheer walls that drop 50 feet or more, and have resulted in serious injuries or deaths.”

The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating the incident.