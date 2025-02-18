Deadly Presidents Day house fire in Castle Rock deemed accidental

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person died after a fire sparked inside a home in Castle Rock on Presidents Day.

According to the Town of Castle Rock, around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue (CRFD) received multiple 911 calls, as well as a report by a Castle Rock police officer, about a fire at a home near the intersection of Fourth and Lewis streets

Firefighters were initially told that there were possibly two people trapped in the house. However, crews determined that only one person was in the home and pulled them to safety.

The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Their identity will be released by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

Town officials said a family cat was also killed in the fire.

CRFD determined the fire was burning between several layers of roofing material. Officials had to remove the roof and the home's second floor to fully extinguish the fire, according to the Town of Castle Rock. The 1800s house is a total loss.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, though a cause was not listed. They also found that the house did not have working smoke detectors.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. Town officials said the scene was cleared at 5 p.m. and monitored overnight for any additional hotspots.

The Castle Rock Police Department, South Metro Fire Rescue and Franktown Fire Protection District assisted with the firefight.