CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Jeffrey Bartlett was last seen near Meadows Parkway and Prairie Hawk Drive.

Bartlett is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and gray tennis shoes.

Castle Rock Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Castle Rock dispatch center at 303-663-6100.