Additional victims possible after Castle Rock man arrested for sexual assault on a child, investigators say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office believes there may be additional victims after a man was arrested for sexual assault on a child.

Hayden Caudle, 23, was arrested Tuesday at his Castle Rock home for:



Sexual assault on a child - consensual

First-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Criminal extortion - threat to injure reputation

Pandering of a child - knowingly arranging

Sexual exploitation of children

He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash surety bond.

The sheriff's office said Caudle met the victim through social media, using the usernames hayden_scott77 on Snapchat and e_nj_oy on Instagram. Investigators believe there could be other victims.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may be a victim of Caudle to call their tip line at 720-874-8477.

If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA).