Additional victims possible after Castle Rock man arrested for sexual assault on a child, investigators say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office believes there may be additional victims after a man was arrested for sexual assault on a child.
Hayden Caudle, 23, was arrested Tuesday at his Castle Rock home for:
- Sexual assault on a child - consensual
- First-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Criminal extortion - threat to injure reputation
- Pandering of a child - knowingly arranging
- Sexual exploitation of children
He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash surety bond.
The sheriff's office said Caudle met the victim through social media, using the usernames hayden_scott77 on Snapchat and e_nj_oy on Instagram. Investigators believe there could be other victims.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may be a victim of Caudle to call their tip line at 720-874-8477.
If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA).