Watch Now
NewsFront RangeCastle Rock

Actions

Additional victims possible after Castle Rock man arrested for sexual assault on a child, investigators say

mug Hayden Caudle.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
mug Hayden Caudle.jpg
Posted at 8:33 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 22:33:36-04

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office believes there may be additional victims after a man was arrested for sexual assault on a child.

Hayden Caudle, 23, was arrested Tuesday at his Castle Rock home for:

  • Sexual assault on a child - consensual
  • First-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Criminal extortion - threat to injure reputation
  • Pandering of a child - knowingly arranging
  • Sexual exploitation of children

He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash surety bond.
The sheriff's office said Caudle met the victim through social media, using the usernames hayden_scott77 on Snapchat and e_nj_oy on Instagram. Investigators believe there could be other victims.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may be a victim of Caudle to call their tip line at 720-874-8477.

If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA).

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know