Dog accidentally poisoned while walking through Castle Pines neighborhood, sheriff's office says

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Dog owners living in the Tapestry Hills neighborhood in Castle Pines say they are now on high alert after a dog was accidentally poisoned while walking through the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's said the dog, Emma, consumed rodent poison and needed medical care.

"So far, our investigation revealed that it appears to be an accidental poisoning," said Douglas County Animal Law Enforcement Sgt. Bryanna Munns. "It appears that someone lawfully placed the poison in their backyard and that wildlife dispersed it throughout the Tapestry Hills neighborhood."

Emma's owner, Jens Loechert, said she is "slowly recovering from the poisoning but still has to take medication and another blood test." According to Lechert, Emma was poisoned on Dec. 28, 2024, and again on Dec. 30.

"For us, Emma and her healing process is our absolute priority at the moment and our intention in posting this incident on Nextdoor was only to warn other people," said Loechert in a statement. "If it is confirmed that the poison baits were not distributed with the intention of poisoning dogs and Emma unfortunately became a victim of this terrible product due to the combination of unfortunate circumstances, then this incident takes on a different dimension in our view. So if the person responsible wants to talk to us, our door is always open."

Munns said Douglas County Animal Law Enforcement officers combed through the neighborhood for additional poison on the day it was reported. They found tablets along open spaces in front of the homes and walking trails along the golf course area.

"We do believe that the concern has been eliminated. We're just still working to confirm those numbers so that we can guarantee that it's been eliminated and we haven't heard of any more animals," Munns said.

Henry Rewun and Aubry Aragon, both dog owners in the neighborhood, said they are still worried for their animals when bringing them outside.

"It's very concerning in that people really have to be aware of everything their dog does, and in order to keep them from eating the pellets, you've got to watch them constantly, which puts really a big strain on the walk. It's not fun anymore," Rewun explained. "Now it's a chore, but we have to go through it for the time being until we're sure that the pellets are all gone."

Munns said, at this point, they believe they "located and retrieved most of if not all of the poison that was placed in this area." She said the investigation is still ongoing and asks anybody who finds additional tablets or has Ring camera footage to contact their office.

Below are some Q&As to keep your pet safe from rat poison, and what to do if you think they have consumed it.

Q. What does rat poison look like, and what is in it?

It can come in a variety of different colors and materials, including pellets, bait blocks, powders and more, according to PetMD. It commonly contains the following active ingredients, which are all dangerous to pets: cholecalciferol, anticoagulants, bromethalin, zinc and aluminum phosphides. All of these can be fatal.

Q. What symptoms should I look for if I think my pet ate rat poison?

Pets may become lethargic and weak, vomit, have trouble breathing, avoid eating, have tremors or seizures, or seem to lack coordination. Here is a full list of symptoms based on specific types of rodenticides. Symptoms sometimes take one to seven days to show up, PetMD says.

Q. What do I do if I think my pet consumed rat poison?

Bring your pet and any remaining bait or packaging to the vet immediately. A vet will use the packaging to determine the best treatment for your pet.

“Overall, the prognosis is very good for dogs who receive prompt treatment upon ingesting a rodenticide,” PetMD says.

You can also call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

Q. How can my vet help my pet?

A vet will start with a physical examination and will likely recommend blood and urine tests. Blood tests will often come back normal if the poisoning happens the same day, so a vet will need to monitor the pet. Depending on your pet’s status, the vet may also recommend a chest or abdominal X-ray, PetMD says.

In many cases, a vet will try to have your pet vomit.

Q. What treatment is available for my pet?

If your pet ingested anticoagulant rodenticide, treatment will include several weeks of Vitamin K, which can be taken orally, as well as IV fluids, plasma or blood transfusions and other care.

If the poison contained cholecalciferol or bromethalin, there is no antidote, but hospitalization with an IV and treatment to reduce calcium levels and decrease brain swelling will likely be recommended to the owner.

If the animal ate zinc and aluminum phosphide rodenticides, a vet may recommend medications that will slow down the effects of the deadly phosphine gas. They may also prescribe a liver-protectant medicine.

Most dogs will stay at the vet for a few days so they can be monitored.

Q. How can I prevent my pet from consuming rat poison?

If you need to use rat poison, keep a record of how much you used, where it was placed, and exactly what product it was (including the active ingredient). This will expedite an unexpected vet visit in the chance your pet eats the poison. When placing the poison, take into account if your pet will be able to find it.

Alternatively, you can use a live trap that does not include any poisons.

If you don’t use rat poisons but want to protect your pet while you’re both away from home, PetMD offers the following tips:

