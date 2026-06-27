Man killed in Broomfield police shooting

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man was shot and killed by police in Broomfield on Friday evening, according to a post from Broomfield police.

Police said they responded to a "disturbance" in the 200 block of Flint Way around 7:30 p.m., and the shooting occurred shortly after the officers' arrival. No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The man, who police called a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what the man was suspected of or what led up to the shooting.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and there is no additional information at this time," the post said.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story that may be updated.