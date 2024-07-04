Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBroomfield

Actions

Denver7 goes behind the scenes as engineers prepare for Broomfield Fourth of July fireworks show

Tri-State Fireworks
Denver7
Tri-State Fireworks
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 04, 2024

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — It takes a village to put on a major fireworks show.

Hundreds are expected to gather at Broomfield County Commons Park Thursday night to celebrate the Fourth of July and watch fireworks. Tri-State Fireworks has been working around the clock to make sure the fireworks show goes off without a hitch.

"I’ve been working on this show for three or four months now," said Ryan Everett with Tri-State Fireworks.

The Brighton-based company puts on 75 Fourth of July fireworks displays between Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. Everett described working for Tri-State Fireworks as a full-circle moment.

"I went to a show that this company put on probably when I was 10 years old. And after the show, I found a piece of one of the fireworks, and I kept that for 10-plus years. And now I work for that company," he said.

Fireworks preparations

Now, he gets to give that joy and excitement to others.

"My favorite part is the challenge. There's a lot of logistics, physics, engineering, art that goes into these shows. I love the combination of having every bit of it," he said.

Fireworks

Everett said it all starts with "designing the show of your dreams" using computer software and then doing everything you can to make it happen.

"The interesting thing is all the electronics that go behind it. A lot of people think that it's just putting in shells and sending them up randomly. This show has been designed for months now. Every single firework is in its exact place. It's all choreographed," he said.

Fireworks prep

Everett said there is a lot of training, logistics and safety regulations that go into a show.

"How much equipment we have, how it's going to get put together, how many firework racks we have. There's tons of safety and regulation we have to make sure we're this distance from that and from the crowd," he said.

Tri-State Fireworks is putting on fireworks shows across Colorado in Estes Park, Firestone, Brighton, Fort Collins, Montrose, Broomfield, Northglenn and Windsor. The Broomfield display is expected to start around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News