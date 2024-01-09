Colorado couple remodeling, designing rooms for three children whose mother was killed in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The lives of three children in Broomfield were forever changed on Dec. 14, 2023, after investigators believe their father murdered their mother.

Kristil Krug, 43, was a mother to two girls and one boy, family friends told Denver7. Her body was discovered after officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Promontory Loop for a welfare check in mid-December.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has charged Kristil's husband, Daniel Krug, 43, with first-degree murder — after deliberation, two counts of stalking and criminal impersonation.



Loni Haskell 43-year-old Kristil Krug's husband, Daniel Krug, is charged with her murder.

Skylar and Loni Haskell were devastated when they learned what allegedly happened in their former Broomfield neighborhood.

“You just never expect to hit that close to home, you know, something like that," Skylar said.

“Our kids go to the same school," Loni told Denver7. “Our 7-year-old was friends with their neighbor.”

The Haskells, who now live in Erie and have four children of their own, operate real estate, construction, and interior design companies. They learned the three Krug children were living with a family member, using rooms like offices or gym spaces as their bedrooms.

"I talked to the family member who has them, and we just talked in short about, 'Hey, here's what we can do.' I said, 'Why don't you just kind of present it to the kids and show my social media and go through some stuff and just see if it's of any interest to them,'" said Loni. "Because obviously, if these kids emotionally are just like, completely tuned out and shut off and have no interest in that right now, then that's not something, I don't think it's the right time... [The family member] had actually called me back and said that this is the most excited that they've been since all of this, and they've been actually smiling and talking about it and excited about it. So now, we just have to make it happen.”

Loni has been working with the children to design their dream bedrooms.

“I'm still in the works of figuring out what these kiddos, what they're wanting. They're super excited about it, but just really honing in on what's important to them," said Loni.

“It's our kids' safe place is their room, you know. We have the whole house that they can go roam in, but their room is their safe haven," said Skylar. "[The goal is to] make it feel like home. They don't, I mean, that's the biggest thing that we talked about. They don't have that right now... they've been stripped of everything that they've known.”

Colo. couple designing rooms for children whose mother was killed in Broomfield

The Haskells started a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of $15,000 to remodel and redesign the three bedrooms for the Krug children. The couple said all of the money will go toward construction and design costs, along with the products, materials, and services needed to accomplish the task.

The fundraiser states, "the children’s family will be given itemized reports of how exactly the money will be spent." Those who choose to donate to the fundraiser can follow the progress of the bedrooms on Loni's social media account.

There is another GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised more than $50,000 as of Monday evening. The money from that fundraiser will go directly toward supporting the Krug children, according to the organizer.

Daniel Krug's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m.