Child critically injured after drowning incident in Broomfield community pool on Monday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a drowning incident at a Broomfield community pool.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, North Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a drowning at a community pool off Peak Street in Broomfield.

Bystanders were able to get the 7-year-old from the pool and began CPR. No lifeguard was on duty at the time.

Paramedics with North Metro Fire treated the child at the scene and then transported them to Children's Hospital North in critical condition.

"At a pool, close supervision and early action save lives," the agency said.

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There was no update on the child's status as of Tuesday morning.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control explains that drowning can be fatal or non-fatal, and it is defined as when a person's mouth and nose are under water for too long and the person cannot breathe.

The CDC reported that the United States sees 4,000 fatal drownings each year, or about 11 per day. Each year, the U.S. has about 8,000 nonfatal drownings, or 22 per day on average.