CBI issues alert for missing man with dementia last seen leaving Broomfield nursing home

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving a Broomfield nursing home Tuesday evening.

Bruce Hertel, 70, was last seen walking away from Adara Living, located at 12975 Sheridan Boulevard, around 6:08 p.m. Tuesday. He was caught on camera walking west on 10th Avenue.

Herdel is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark-colored jeans, a gray baseball cap and a black fanny pack.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, Hertel has dementia and takes medication daily for seizures.

Anyone with information about Hertel's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Broomfield PD at 303-438-6400.