Broomfield man has been missing for more than 2 weeks, police say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield man has been missing for more than two weeks now and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Spence McCollum, 27, was reported missing Dec. 20 after spending time with “unidentified friends” in the Denver area.

He is 6-feet-1, weighs around 190 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said his vehicle was discovered in late December near Brandywine Park in Broomfield. Police did not specify when the vehicle was found.

If you have any information about Spencer’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Marshall at 720-887-5268.