Broomfield High School senior with Down Syndrome selected as 2024 graduation speaker

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Ahead of her graduation Monday night, Broomfield High School senior Jillian Ball is reflecting on years of friends and fun memories.

“I’ve been in the orchestra for eight years, I’ve been in the theater for four years straight,” Ball said.

Her time on the stage was just one highlight of high school. But she’s grateful for so much more, including the teachers who challenged her. Ball has Down Syndrome but has never let her disability stop her from pursuing her dreams.

“She is so inquisitive, intelligent, poised, truly has shown such amazing capacity over the years," teacher Michelle Grayson, who has been Jillian’s intensive learning teacher for all four years of high school, said.

Grayson isn’t surprised that Jillian was selected as one of this year’s graduation speakers.

Her parents, Alexis and Dave Ball, said communication was always Jillian’s strong suit.

“For a lot of people with Down Syndrome speaking is very difficult, and she's just always been very articulate,” Alexis Ball said, noting that Jillian learned sign language before she even learned to walk.

Ball had to audition to speak at graduation, just like every other speaker. Grayson watched the auditions.

“I just went along for the ride to support my student and literally every jaw was agape. Our jaws dropped with how amazing she can do,” Grayson said.

She called Jillian a trailblazer, paving the way for other students of disabilities to participate in these moments.

Jillian’s speech will be a surprise to most of her classmates and their families Monday night, but those who have already heard it say it comes from the heart and speaks to the inclusive community at Broomfield High School.

“And let’s face it, her delivery is amazing,” Grayson added.

Broomfield High School's graduation ceremony is Monday night.

